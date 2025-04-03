Northern Romania: Town of Borșa in talks to build 25 km of ski slopes with EUR 50 mln

The town of Borșa, in northern Romania, is in discussions with the North-West Regional Development Agency to obtain at least EUR 50 million to connect its Olympic ski slope with the old slope in the Runcu Știol area and the one in Prislop Pass, resulting in approximately 25 kilometers of interconnected ski slopes.

The funds would come from the Regional Operational Program for the 2027–2032 period, according to Borșa mayor Ion Sorin Timiș.

"The three ski areas, Prislop Pass with the old slope, Runcu Știol, and the gondola with the Olympic slope, will be connected. The first phase involves a 25 km ski slope project, with six new installations and a new accumulation lake in the Știol area to supply snow to the new slopes. So far, we have completed topographical surveys across the entire area, 4,800 hectares,” said the mayor, cited by Agerpres. Feasibility studies are still ongoing.

Additionally, the "Belvedere Terrace and Astronomical Observatory" project is set to begin in May. "It will be located at the top of the slope and will consist of four structures: a mountain rescue shelter, a mountain refuge for those who want to stay overnight at the mountaintop, a suspended terrace with a 180-degree view of the tourist resort and the Maramureș Mountains, featuring a glass bridge, and a 360-degree terrace,” Timiș added.

The mayor has further plans connected to the ski slope project. “We will also develop a spa center with indoor and outdoor pools. Between the intermediate gondola station (Borșa gondola) and the accumulation lake (at an altitude of 1,300 meters), we will build an adventure park with 13 installations, operational in both winter and summer,” he said.

The project includes an installation capable of producing snow at temperatures of up to 30 degrees Celsius, as well as a 120-meter ski slope covered with snow even in summer. Additionally, a section of the Olympic slope will have an artificial surface, allowing for summer use by both ice ski enthusiasts and professional athletes.

Moreover, the Ministry of Tourism has approved funding for a cable car to Pietrosul Rodnei, the highest peak in the Eastern Carpathians.

