Romanian startup raises new funding worth EUR 1.4 mln, triples valuation in one year

Postis, the Romanian startup that has developed a platform through which national and international retail companies can streamline their entire delivery process, has attracted two funding worth nearly EUR 2 million and almost tripled its valuation in one year.

Postis has recently attracted a new funding worth EUR 1.4 million, which brought the total funding raised in one year to nearly EUR 2 million, local Economica.net reported. Moreover, its valuation increased in one year from EUR 2.1 million to EUR 6 million.

“The company started with an investment of EUR 100,000 from our own funds, then in early 2018 we raised the first funding of EUR 0.5 million, and this year we managed to attract new funding worth EUR 1.4 million,” said Mircea Stan, CEO Postis. According to him, the investment will be used to support the accelerated growth of the company and the expansion on other markets in Europe.

Postis has seen the business grow at a rapid pace right from the start, with the number of processed orders doubling every six months, reaching more than 1.7 million orders at present.

The startup was founded in 2016 and has concluded partnerships with major market players such as Flanco, Ikea, Elefant, Frisbo, as well as courier, logistics or retail companies.

[email protected]