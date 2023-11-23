Real Estate

Booking Holdings Center of Excellence expands its office space in Romania

23 November 2023

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

One year after officially opening its Center of Excellence in Bucharest, Booking Holdings announced the opening of a new office floor in the U-Center Building.

There are now over 300 people working in the center, including through the company’s partnership with Infosys to augment Booking Holdings badged employees. 

The office expansion is part of long-term development plans which include hiring 500 employees in five years, based on a total investment of around EUR 100 million in that time. 

“We are pleased to be growing our presence in Romania. As our future plans are to reach 500 colleagues within 5 years from opening, we have expanded our space to accommodate the new roles that have already joined our teams and those that will follow in the coming period,” said Anca Fotache, general manager, Booking Holdings Romania. 

The new floor spans 4000 sqm, contributing to the overall office space, which now encompasses a total area of 8000 sqm across two levels. The second floor follows the same design principles as the first, aiming to create a flexible and inclusive workplace experience. 

New capabilities have also been added in existing and new areas, including Security & Fraud, Application Development, Marketing, Procurement, IT End User Support, Global Business Services, Finance Transformation, Data Analytics, and Program Management Office. 

The design for the office’s second floor, which was developed by Gensler, showcases Romania’s main regions (Dobrogea, Moldova, Muntenia, Oltenia, and Transylvania), celebrating their rich heritage through vibrant colors and traditional textiles.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Booking press release)

Read next
Normal
Real Estate

Booking Holdings Center of Excellence expands its office space in Romania

23 November 2023

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

One year after officially opening its Center of Excellence in Bucharest, Booking Holdings announced the opening of a new office floor in the U-Center Building.

There are now over 300 people working in the center, including through the company’s partnership with Infosys to augment Booking Holdings badged employees. 

The office expansion is part of long-term development plans which include hiring 500 employees in five years, based on a total investment of around EUR 100 million in that time. 

“We are pleased to be growing our presence in Romania. As our future plans are to reach 500 colleagues within 5 years from opening, we have expanded our space to accommodate the new roles that have already joined our teams and those that will follow in the coming period,” said Anca Fotache, general manager, Booking Holdings Romania. 

The new floor spans 4000 sqm, contributing to the overall office space, which now encompasses a total area of 8000 sqm across two levels. The second floor follows the same design principles as the first, aiming to create a flexible and inclusive workplace experience. 

New capabilities have also been added in existing and new areas, including Security & Fraud, Application Development, Marketing, Procurement, IT End User Support, Global Business Services, Finance Transformation, Data Analytics, and Program Management Office. 

The design for the office’s second floor, which was developed by Gensler, showcases Romania’s main regions (Dobrogea, Moldova, Muntenia, Oltenia, and Transylvania), celebrating their rich heritage through vibrant colors and traditional textiles.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Booking press release)

Read next
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

22 November 2023
Interviews
Romania’s Copșa Mică through the lens of a Norwegian couple who lived there in the 1990s
20 November 2023
Sports
Romania qualifies for EURO 2024 after win against Israel
13 November 2023
Defense
Romania inaugurates European Training Center for F-16 fighter aircraft
13 November 2023
Culture
Alin Ușeriu, initiator of Via Transilvanica - Romania's "Road that Unites": Without people, there is no heritage
10 November 2023
Politics
Bogdan Aurescu, first Romanian elected judge of the International Court of Justice 
06 November 2023
Nature
Northern lights visible from Romania due to geomagnetic storm
31 October 2023
Capital markets powered by BSE
Romanian index BET brings double returns compared with US index S&P500 and 3.5 times higher than STOXX 600 in 25 years
30 October 2023
M&A
Ahold Delhaize expands footprint in Romania with EUR 1.3 bln acquisition of grocery retailer Profi