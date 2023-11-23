Booking Holdings Center of Excellence expands its office space in Romania

One year after officially opening its Center of Excellence in Bucharest, Booking Holdings announced the opening of a new office floor in the U-Center Building.

There are now over 300 people working in the center, including through the company’s partnership with Infosys to augment Booking Holdings badged employees.

The office expansion is part of long-term development plans which include hiring 500 employees in five years, based on a total investment of around EUR 100 million in that time.

“We are pleased to be growing our presence in Romania. As our future plans are to reach 500 colleagues within 5 years from opening, we have expanded our space to accommodate the new roles that have already joined our teams and those that will follow in the coming period,” said Anca Fotache, general manager, Booking Holdings Romania.

The new floor spans 4000 sqm, contributing to the overall office space, which now encompasses a total area of 8000 sqm across two levels. The second floor follows the same design principles as the first, aiming to create a flexible and inclusive workplace experience.

New capabilities have also been added in existing and new areas, including Security & Fraud, Application Development, Marketing, Procurement, IT End User Support, Global Business Services, Finance Transformation, Data Analytics, and Program Management Office.

The design for the office’s second floor, which was developed by Gensler, showcases Romania’s main regions (Dobrogea, Moldova, Muntenia, Oltenia, and Transylvania), celebrating their rich heritage through vibrant colors and traditional textiles.

(Photo source: Booking press release)