bonapp.eco, the app that offers 50-80% savings on food, expands to Brasov

News from Companies

Over 200,000 users have downloaded bonapp.eco’s mobile app since its November 2021 launch

The company has saved 250 tons of food from being thrown away, so far

bonapp.eco’s number of affiliated partners in retail reaches 900 in Bucharest, 100 in Cluj-Napoca

The company plans to expand to 10 other Romanian cities by December 2024

From April 10, bonapp.eco, the mobile application that combats waste by connecting consumers with retailers selling food close to its expiration date, is expanding to Brasov.

The Romanian startup is launching with 30 partners in Brasov, including grocery stores, restaurants, bakeries, and coffee shops. They include brands such as Domino’s Pizza, Glovo Express, Haplea, Hello Donuts, NoodlePack, Starbucks, and Secom, as well as key local locations.

Through bonapp.eco’s mobile app, which is available on iOS and Android, users can buy an array of food products that are approaching their expiration date, at discounts of 50% to 80%.

"With a population of over 250,000, Brasov has always been at the top of our minds for expansion. In addition to its favorable demographics, the city offers a promising cultural fit for bonapp.eco. Brasov enjoys a flourishing ecosystem, with young, urban and educated people, who share our eco-friendly values,” said Diego Roy de Lachaise, CEO & Co-Founder of bonapp.eco.

To date, over 200,000 Romanian users have downloaded the app in Bucharest and Cluj-Napoca, and saved 250 tons of food from being thrown away.

Bonapp.eco’s Co-Founder & CCO Luka Zivkovic added: "Food waste costs retailers and producers money, costs consumers opportunities, and is also a major threat to the environment. At a time when inflation is hitting hard, we are more committed than ever to supporting Romanian households through the tough times ahead. Expanding to Brasov, we are relentlessly pursuing our mission: turning the environmental, economic and social challenges caused by food waste into a sustainable opportunity for the benefit of everyone.”

The world wastes 40% of its food supply, according to the WWF. Food waste alone accounts for 10% of all global greenhouse gasses. As well as exacerbating climate change, food waste also causes retailers significant losses. In Romania alone, 2.2 million tons of food ends up in landfills every year, according to the European Environment Agency.

To date, bonapp.eco has raised 1.4 M EUR from business angels and VCs. The company founders plan another round of fundraising in May 2024. The new funds will go on pursuing the company’s expansion across ten cities in Romania.

ABOUT BONAPP.ECO

Bonapp.eco is a Romanian startup that combats food waste. The company's app, available on iOS and Android, connects users with local retailers, including grocery stores, restaurants, shops, gas stations, bakeries, coffee shops, and hotels.

Through the app, users can purchase products approaching their expiration date, at a 50% to 80% discount.

The company was launched in November 2021, by French entrepreneurs Diego Roy de Lachaise, Luka Zivkovic, and Grégoire Vigroux.

Find out more at www.bonapp.eco.

__

*This is a Press release.