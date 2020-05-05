Romania Insider
Bolt to launch its food delivery service in Romania
05 May 2020
Estonian ride-hailing platform Bolt, active on the Romanian market since 2017, plans to launch its food delivery service Bolt Food in the country as well.

"Yes, we are preparing the launch of Bolt Food in Romania. From the beginning of the epidemic, we have sought to create new opportunities for drivers on our platform and delivery services have been among them. We are currently in the process of preparing, so we cannot give more information," Bolt representatives told Ziarul Financiar daily.

Bolt has already started negotiating with local restaurants and has even signed some contracts, according to the daily.

The company enters the home delivery market in Romania at a time when Uber Eats, the similar service of its rival Uber, has just announced that it will leave.

"Bolt Food will enter the market with the lowest fees so far, of 22%. However, these commissions can be subject to negotiations," a market insider told Ziarul Financiar.

The biggest food delivery services on the local market are currently Glovo, Foodpanda, and Takeaway.com.

(Photo: Mrmsmarcha/ Dreamstime)

[email protected]

1
 

