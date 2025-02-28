Politics

Romanian interim president Bolojan attends European summit on security in London

28 February 2025

Romania's interim president Ilie Bolojan will travel to London on Sunday, March 2, for a summit of European leaders on the topic of European defense, also attended by Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskiy, according to Digi24.

The meeting will bring together French president Emmanuel Macron and British prime minister Keir Starmer immediately after their visits to the United States of America, and will also be attended by Zelensky.

The meeting will discuss what both Macron and Starmer achieved in their talks with Donald Trump and what the next steps are.

Starmer's prior visit is critical in preparing the ground for the signing of the agreement between Ukraine and the US.

"I am absolutely convinced that we need a lasting peace, not a ceasefire, and for that to happen, we need security guarantees," Starmer told reporters traveling with him to Washington.

European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen will also travel to London to attend the meeting, a spokeswoman announced. 

The meeting comes in the context in which the US and the states of Europe have diverging visions on how peace can be achieved in Ukraine.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/Malina Norocea)

