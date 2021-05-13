Profile picture for user iuliane
Iulian Ernst
Senior Editor

Iulian studied physics at the University of Bucharest, and he sees himself as a physicist in the broadest sense of the word. He also studied economics at Charles University in Prague and Central European University in Budapest, after a master’s program in business administration at Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies. Since recently, he’s been exploring coding and data analysis for business and economics. As a freelancer, he worked for nearly two decades as an analyst for ISI Emerging Markets, Euromonitor International, Business New Europe, but also as a consultant for OMV Petrom and UkrAgroConsult. Iulian was part of the founding team of Ziarul Financiar. At Romania Insider, which he joined in 2018, he is reviewing the latest economic developments for the premium bulletins and newsletters. He would gladly discuss topics such as macroeconomics, emerging markets, Prague, energy sector including renewable, Led Zeppelin, financial services, as well as tech start-ups and innovative technologies. Email him at iulian@romania-insider.com. 

 

Submitted by iuliane on Thu, 05/13/2021 - 08:30
Business

RO central bank keeps monetary policy unchanged in line with expectations

13 May 2021
Romania's National Bank (BNR) maintained the refinancing rate (1.25%) and its entire set of policy instruments unchanged in the May 12 monetary board meeting - confirming the consensus expectations.

Amid a global inflationary sentiment, the Romanian central bank points to the drop in the core inflation in Romania (despite higher headline inflation fueled by electricity price liberalization) and to the sluggish economic growth in the first quarter of 2021 after robust recovery seen in the second half of 2020.

In line with expectations, the annual adjusted CORE2 inflation rate continued to decrease in 2021 Q1, falling to 2.8 percent in March 2021 from 3.3 percent in December 2020.

Separately, based on the latest high-frequency indicators, BNR concludes that the economic recovery continued in the first quarter of 2021 but at a much slower pace amid mixed developments in the structure of aggregate demand and at sectoral level.

The inflation outlook, to be published on May 14 along with the quarterly Inflation Report, was revised upward while the central bank points to "considerable uncertainties."

Considerable uncertainties and risks to the new outlook stem from the evolution of the pandemic, the fiscal policy stance (in the context of the budget consolidation presumed to be carried out gradually over the medium term, and the absorption of European funds), and the synchronised uptrends in many commodity prices - the central bank says.

(Photo: Lcva/ Dreamstime)

iulian@romania-insider.com

Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Wed, 10/28/2020 - 11:41
28 October 2020
Business
Analysis: Crop production, five times more profitable than car manufacturing and as profitable as IT in Romania
Normal
