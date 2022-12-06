National Bank issues silver coin to mark 140 years since the establishment of the Bucharest Stock Exchange

The National Bank of Romania (BNR) has launched into circulation for numismatic purposes a silver coin marking 140 years since the establishment of the Bucharest Stock Exchange.

The obverse of the coin, with a face value of RON 10, features the current headquarters of the Bucharest Stock Exchange, while the reverse a vintage image of the former HQ of the institution.

The maximum mintage is 5,000 silver coins.

The selling price for the silver coin is RON 450, VAT excluded.

The coins will be put into circulation through the regional branches of BNR in Bucharest, Cluj-Napoca, Constanța, Craiova, Iași and Timișoara.

The silver coins, housed in transparent plastic capsules, come accompanied by certificates of authenticity in Romanian, English and French. Each certificate of authenticity bears the signatures of the Governor and the Chief Cashier of the National Bank of Romania.

Information on how to purchase the coins can be found on the National Bank of Romania’s website, in the Numismatics section.

(Photos: bnr.ro)

