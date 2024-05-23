BMW Change Maker Fellowship open for young Romanian professionals

ESMT Berlin and the BMW Group said they are partnering for the third time to offer BMW Group Change Maker Fellowships, including to young professionals from Romania. The 10 full-tuition scholarships for the ESMT Global Online MBA will support young mathematics or technology professionals “to accelerate positive and meaningful change.”

After supporting displaced women from Ukraine and young professionals from Central and Eastern Europe, the 2024 edition will focus on digitalization to cultivate tech-savvy future leaders in key countries.

Applicants must be citizens or permanent residents of Germany, India, Portugal, Romania, or South Africa. Those holding refugee status in Germany are also invited to apply.

The ESMT Global Online MBA is a completely online programme at the international business school. The course design is modular and allows students to study at times that fit their schedules and at their own pace. Students may complete the programme in 24 months or take up to five years.

BMW Group Change Maker Fellowship application requirements include: holding an undergraduate degree or current employment in mathematics and/or technology (e.g., computing, information technology, automation, digitalization); being aged 30 or younger on September 1, 2024; and being a citizen or permanent resident of Germany, India, Portugal, Romania, and South Africa, or hold refugee status in Germany.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Kosal Hor/Dreamstime.com)