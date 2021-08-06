Blue Air, Wizz Air announce additional routes from Romania

Romanian airline Blue Air is set to connect Iaşi, a city in northeastern Romania, and Dublin beginning December, the company announced.

Starting December 19, the airline plans to operate two weekly flights between the two cities. A third weekly flight will be added on June 22, 2022.

The company will have a permanent base in Iaşi beginning with the summer of 2022, and plans to operate direct flights from Iași to London - Heathrow, Barcelona, ​​Rome, and Paris - Charles de Gaulle.

Meanwhile, Wizz Air will start connecting Bucharest to Gran Canaria, Spain, and Cluj-Napoca to Billund, Denmark.

One weekly flight will connect Bucharest to Gran Canaria starting November 6, while two weekly flights will reach Billund beginning October 31.

(Photo: Pixabay)

simona@romania-insider.com