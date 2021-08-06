Profile picture for user sfodor
Simona Fodor
Senior Editor

Simona joined the Romania Insider team in 2015, first working on our travel guide in English and, later, writing features and interviews for Romania-insider.com. She holds a BA in Romanian and English and an MA in American Studies from the University of Bucharest and started her journalism career in 2003.  Simona divides her time between her hometown Ploiești and Bucharest. While in Ploiești, she enjoys spending time with her family and taking long walks with the family dog. Going through an ever-expanding reading list and traveling, now replaced by travel literature and documentaries, are some of her favorite activities. You can get in touch with her for stories about arts, culture, and travel: simona@romania-insider.com 

 

sfodor
Submitted by sfodor on Fri, 08/06/2021 - 14:25
Business

Blue Air, Wizz Air announce additional routes from Romania

06 August 2021
Romanian airline Blue Air is set to connect Iaşi, a city in northeastern Romania, and Dublin beginning December, the company announced.

Starting December 19, the airline plans to operate two weekly flights between the two cities. A third weekly flight will be added on June 22, 2022.

The company will have a permanent base in Iaşi beginning with the summer of 2022, and plans to operate direct flights from Iași to London - Heathrow, Barcelona, ​​Rome, and Paris - Charles de Gaulle.

Meanwhile, Wizz Air will start connecting Bucharest to Gran Canaria, Spain, and Cluj-Napoca to Billund, Denmark.

One weekly flight will connect Bucharest to Gran Canaria starting November 6, while two weekly flights will reach Billund beginning October 31.

(Photo: Pixabay)

simona@romania-insider.com

1

