Blue Air pledges to resume flights after settling debt owed to RO state

Romanian airline ​Blue Air, which previously said it was suspending flights for a week after its bank accounts were blocked by the state environment agency, announced it would do "everything possible" to resume operations after it rescheduled its debt, according to company representatives.

"We will return tomorrow [September 8] with an official statement to announce exactly which flights we will resume, whether with the support of [state airline] Tarom or other operators. We are trying to bring home the passengers stuck in foreign airports," Blue Air's statement, quoted by Hotnews.ro, reads.

Other details revealed by the private airline's management are less reassuring about its future operations, though.

The EUR 230 mln debt "accounts for half of the company's annual revenues," it claims.

However, from the 13 aircraft operated now (compared to 32 in 2019), the company will be left with only 5 by the end of the year.

(Photo: Viorel Dudau/ Dreamstime)

andrei@romania-insider.com