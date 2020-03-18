Romania Insider
Romanian airline Blue Air suspends operations for next month
18 March 2020
Romanian airline Blue Air announced that it suspended all regular flights starting March 21 until the end of the state of emergency period, which was announced on March 16 and will last for at least 30 days, Ziarul Financiar reported.

Between March 17 and 20, Blue Air will operate a limited number of flights with the main objective of bringing back Romanians to the country. The destinations covered by the "We bring you home" program include airports operated by Blue Air that are not subject to travel restrictions imposed by local authorities and where a large number of requests from Romanians who wish to return to the country have been registered.

After March 21, Blue Air will continue to operate charter flights, if there is sufficient demand for a particular destination or at the express request of some organizations or authorities.

Passengers who have booked flights until May 31, 2020 (including) and wish to reschedule their trip, may receive free rebooking for flights after June 1, or vouchers that can be used for future trips.

(Photo source: Facebook/Blue Air)

