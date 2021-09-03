Private RO airline Blue Air launches more flights from Cluj-Napoca

Romanian private airline Blue Air will introduce in its summer schedule 15 new routes from Cluj-Napoca to several destinations in Europe, including London, Milan, Amsterdam, Barcelona, and Paris.

It will also connect Cluj-Napoca to Constanta and Burgas, targeting tourists willing to spend their holidays at the Romanian or Bulgarian seaside.

The two routes will start operating on June 20. All the 15 new routes are already available for booking, with an option to change the travel dates at no charge.

The new destinations that Blue Air will operate from Cluj are London Heathrow, Milan Linate, Amsterdam Schiphol, Barcelona, Burgas, Brussels, Constanta, Dublin, Hamburg, Cologne, Larnaca, Madrid, Paris Charles de Gaulle, Rome, and Stuttgart.

In its 16 years of operation, Blue Air has carried over 32 million passengers and flown over 340 million kilometers.

In 2020, the airline received a loan with state guarantees from the Romanian Government to overcome the financial problems caused by the pandemic and the many flight restrictions.

(Photo: Nikolay Bichkov/ Dreamstime)

[email protected]