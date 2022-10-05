Blue Air gets another fine of EUR 2 mln for repeatedly cancelling flights

Romania’s consumer protection agency ANPC announced that it notified private airline Blue Air about a fine in the amount of RON 10 mln (EUR 2 mln) issued for the flights cancelled from June 15 until now. Namely, over 150,000 consumers from 23 member states of the European Union were affected.

The president of ANPC, Horia Constantinescu, criticized the airline for running promotion campaigns despite the problems it's been facing, Bursa.ro reported.

Blue Air failed to resume flights as of October 10, as intended when suspending all its flights a month earlier.

The conclusions of the research carried out by the ANPC commissioners showed that Blue Air did not propose a plan of remedial measures for consumers within the deadline set by the competent authorities.

andrei@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Dreamstime.com)