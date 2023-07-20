Business

Bulgaria's PE fund BlackPeak Capital envisages at least a deal in Romania this year

20 July 2023

Bulgaria-based private equity fund BlackPeak Capital, which entered the Romanian market in 2021 by taking over a stake in green food producer Verdino, wants to make at least one new portfolio investment in Romania this year.

"We continue to see real opportunities to invest in innovative Romanian SMEs with proven business models to help them move to the next level of growth. One of the investment themes we believe in is that of regional development, in which companies in the area scale not only in their countries of origin but also in others in South-Eastern Europe and beyond," said Virgil Chitu, the executive who leads the local operations for the fund, quoted by Ziarul Financiar.

In fact, this is the model that Verdino has applied, the company's products being listed in several markets, including Germany, where green food consumption is much higher than in the region.

BlackPeak Capital aims to invest up to EUR 40 million in Romania over the lifetime of the current fund, in this case, in the medium term.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Wanida Prapan/Dreamstime.com)

1

