Business

Black Sea PE firm has four deals on pipeline and ponders second Fund

02 March 2022
Private equity fund Black Sea Fund I, with a capitalisation of EUR 43 mln and the European Investment Fund among its investors, is close to completing a EUR 5-10 mln deal in the health services sector and has three other potential deals of similar size on the pipeline.

Follow-on funds are also envisaged, the fund's co-founder Matei Paun said.

"There will obviously be a discussion for the second fund if we complete all these transactions," he said, according to Profit.ro.

Under its latest deal, Black Sea Fund has taken over 70% of D-Toys, the largest independent manufacturer of puzzles and children's games in Romania, which will rely heavily on foreign markets. The fund's portfolio also includes the DigiRay dental imaging network, as well as furniture manufacturer Theta.

PE fund Black Sea focuses on SMEs and was founded in 2018 by Matei Paun, Arin Ion, Cornel Fumea and Adrian Vasile.

The main investor in the Black Sea Fund I is the European Investment Fund (EIF), with resources from the Regional Operational Program, co-financed by the European Regional Development Fund (ERDF). 

andrei@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Wanida Prapan/Dreamstime.com)

