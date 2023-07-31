The Black Sea Air Show, taking place on August 5 at the "Mihail Kogălniceanu" International Airport in Constanța county, is set to be the aviation event of the year on the seaside coast, according to the organizers.

The aerial spectacle will feature pilots from "Şoimii României," the Romanian Aeroclub, the Romanian Air Force, and other surprise guests, according to G4Media, citing Rador and Radio Constanța.

The program of the performances will include the dynamic presentation of two multirole fighter aircraft F-16 MLU Fighting Falcon, one Eurofighter Typhoon multirole fighter (ITA), 9 IAR 330 Puma helicopters in all equipped versions, and two C-27J Spartan transport aircraft.

Also present in the show will be 7 light aircraft of type IAK-52, including the integrated aircraft of the "Iacării Acrobați" high acrobatics team, three IAR-99 ȘOIM aircraft, one Bell 206 helicopter, two UH-60 Black Hawk helicopters (USA), two AH-64 Apache helicopters (USA), two CH-47 Chinook helicopters (USA), one IAR-316 B Alouette helicopter (IGAv), one Eurocopter EC-135 helicopter (IGAv), and one Unmanned Aircraft System - UAS (SMFT).

Two solo performances of EXTRA 330SC, a 4+1 EXTRA formation, a 5+1 EXTRA formation, 2 parachute jumps, a 3 ICP SAVANNAH formation, a 3 CESSNA 172 formation, and a Tecnam twin-engine aircraft are also included in the performance.

The CESSNA 182T, ZLIN-242L, PS-28 CRUISE, ZLIN-526 L260, and IAR-46S aircraft are available for display.

"Admission is free, and public access will be allowed from 9:30 AM; transport options will be provided on the route Constanța - Mihail Kogălniceanu and back, every 30 minutes throughout the day on August 5," the organizers announced.

(Photo source: Constanta Black Sea Air Show on Facebook)