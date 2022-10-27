Black Friday’s 12th edition in Romania: more mature customers

Leading online and offline Romanian electro-IT retailer Altex, which also operates a marketplace, is launching a one-month discount campaign starting October 27 - a week after its rival Flanco kicked off a ten-day Black Friday event.

EvoMAG will launch a similar one-month campaign a day later, on October 28, according to Start-up.ro. eMAG will hold the sales event on November 11, and probably several other online retailers will also have one-day Black Friday events.

It’s the 12th edition of the Black Friday event in Romania, initially a highly looked-after event.

Whether we are speaking about a discount season (Altex, Flanco) or a one-day Black Friday event (eMAG), the mood among buyers has significantly changed since the first editions of such campaigns several years ago.

The inflation reached Black Friday in many ways, and the revenge buying period was suddenly brought to an end by the rising food and energy prices that threaten households’ budgets. Furthermore, the consumers have reached higher maturity, according to Raluca Radu, founder & Managing Partner of MTH Digital, who explained the purchasing behaviour tendencies for Wall-Street.ro.

(Photo source: Vasilis Ververidis/Dreamstime.com)