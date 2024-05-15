Bike-sharing system I’Velo launches in Timișoara, its sixth city in Romania

The bike-sharing system I’Velo by Green Revolution launched in Timișoara, western Romania, this week, increasing its nationwide footprint to a total of six cities. The residents of Timișoara can use the service free of charge.

I’Velo Timișoara offers over 160 bicycles in 9 stations located in key areas across the city, namely Constantin Diaconovici Loga Boulevard, Traian Grozăvescu Street, Cluj Street, Mărăști Square, Mihai Viteazul Boulevard, Sf. Gheorghe Square, Nicolae Bălcescu Square, Nokia Business Center, and Iulius Mall.

At the moment, I’Velo is present in six cities in Romania, namely Bucharest, Timișoara, Brașov, Constanța, Aiud, and Corabia, with a fleet of over 850 bicycles and over 1.2 million unique users.

“Cycling contributes to achieving 11 of the 17 global goals set by the United Nations in the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, which motivates us even more to promote this alternative transport. At the same time, we also take on an educational mission because every kilometer traveled by bicycle means a reduction in pollution and, implicitly, cleaner air for the inhabitants of crowded cities,” said Raluca Fișer, president of Green Revolution.

To rent an I’Velo bike, users have to download the app, select the station they want and check how many bikes or parking spaces are available, scan the QR code on the selected bike and enter their data, and start their two-hour ride. Extending the travel time is done by scanning the QR code again.

Also from the application, users can ask for help or report any problems.

(Photo source: Green Revolution)