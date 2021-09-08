Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Wed, 09/08/2021 - 08:47
Business

Seven prospective bidders for troubled Romanian 1.3GW coal power plant

08 September 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Seven prospective investors have so far expressed interest in buying the Mintia thermal power plant (1.285GW, coal-fired), which closed at the end of July, according to official documents quoted by Profit.ro.

The power plant is the main asset of the Deva branch of the Hunedoara Energy Complex (CEH), the insolvent coal-fired energy producer fully controlled by the Romanian state through the Ministry of Energy.

A group of companies from South Korea, formed by AKEDA, Hyunday-Power Systems and BKB, is among the investors, the media reported after the group's representatives visited the site this September.

The Korean investors want to build a 1,000 MW combined cycle gas plant, a project which they estimate at about USD 1.3 bln, Siwoo Chung, CEO of BKB, said at a meeting with the journalists, according to Economica.net. He also said that at Mintia, there are also premises for a photovoltaic park of about 110 MW.

The assets of the Deva branch of CEH were estimated at a market value of EUR 101 mln and a liquidation value of over EUR 61 mln.

Among the companies interested in buying Mintia there is GSP Power (owned by businessman Gabriel Comanescu), the Romanian branch of Turboenergy Power of the Republic of Moldova, Romanian company (without activity, established in 2018) Optimus-Rredac (controlled by a natural person from the Republic of Moldova), as well as two "big" companies from South Korea and Israel - according to the statements of the minister of energy, Virgil Popescu.

andrei@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Shutetrstock)

Read next

Profile picture for user sfodor
Simona Fodor
Senior Editor

Simona joined the Romania Insider team in 2015, first working on our travel guide in English and, later, writing features and interviews for Romania-insider.com. She holds a BA in Romanian and English and an MA in American Studies from the University of Bucharest and started her journalism career in 2003.  Simona divides her time between her hometown Ploiești and Bucharest. While in Ploiești, she enjoys spending time with her family and taking long walks with the family dog. Going through an ever-expanding reading list and traveling, now replaced by travel literature and documentaries, are some of her favorite activities. You can get in touch with her for stories about arts, culture, and travel: simona@romania-insider.com 

 

sfodor
Submitted by sfodor on Fri, 02/26/2021 - 08:26
01 March 2021
RI +
Urban Cultor: Bucharest project bets on urban gardening’s potential, works to get city residents to compost
Normal
Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Wed, 09/08/2021 - 08:47
Business

Seven prospective bidders for troubled Romanian 1.3GW coal power plant

08 September 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Seven prospective investors have so far expressed interest in buying the Mintia thermal power plant (1.285GW, coal-fired), which closed at the end of July, according to official documents quoted by Profit.ro.

The power plant is the main asset of the Deva branch of the Hunedoara Energy Complex (CEH), the insolvent coal-fired energy producer fully controlled by the Romanian state through the Ministry of Energy.

A group of companies from South Korea, formed by AKEDA, Hyunday-Power Systems and BKB, is among the investors, the media reported after the group's representatives visited the site this September.

The Korean investors want to build a 1,000 MW combined cycle gas plant, a project which they estimate at about USD 1.3 bln, Siwoo Chung, CEO of BKB, said at a meeting with the journalists, according to Economica.net. He also said that at Mintia, there are also premises for a photovoltaic park of about 110 MW.

The assets of the Deva branch of CEH were estimated at a market value of EUR 101 mln and a liquidation value of over EUR 61 mln.

Among the companies interested in buying Mintia there is GSP Power (owned by businessman Gabriel Comanescu), the Romanian branch of Turboenergy Power of the Republic of Moldova, Romanian company (without activity, established in 2018) Optimus-Rredac (controlled by a natural person from the Republic of Moldova), as well as two "big" companies from South Korea and Israel - according to the statements of the minister of energy, Virgil Popescu.

andrei@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Shutetrstock)

Read next

Profile picture for user sfodor
Simona Fodor
Senior Editor

Simona joined the Romania Insider team in 2015, first working on our travel guide in English and, later, writing features and interviews for Romania-insider.com. She holds a BA in Romanian and English and an MA in American Studies from the University of Bucharest and started her journalism career in 2003.  Simona divides her time between her hometown Ploiești and Bucharest. While in Ploiești, she enjoys spending time with her family and taking long walks with the family dog. Going through an ever-expanding reading list and traveling, now replaced by travel literature and documentaries, are some of her favorite activities. You can get in touch with her for stories about arts, culture, and travel: simona@romania-insider.com 

 

sfodor
Submitted by sfodor on Fri, 02/26/2021 - 08:26
01 March 2021
RI +
Urban Cultor: Bucharest project bets on urban gardening’s potential, works to get city residents to compost
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks