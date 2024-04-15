The central parking lot of Bucharest’s Băneasa Shopping City, in northern Bucharest, is set to host the 2024 Bicycle Fair, which will take place from April 19-21.

Over the three days, bicycles and scooters/electric vehicles will be available for testing, and competitions will be held. There will also be an area set up for handmade accessories.

The fair is open from 10 AM to 7 PM on all days of the event. The price of a ticket is RON 30 (EUR 6), valid for a single entry. The organizers said that those who donate blood until the event will receive free admission, along with children under the age of eight.

In addition to the exhibition itself, a road safety education area for children has been planned. A free bike check-up will be offered by the Bicycle Ambulance to all those visiting the exhibition.

Major national manufacturers, importers, and bike shops in Romania will come together. A number of companies already confirmed their presence at the event. Among them are Decathlon, Bicycle Ambulance, Abus, AfiSport, AxisRent, BikeGeek, CustomBikeTuningWrap, DouaRoti, Dr.Scooter, Evomag, Tesla, Ztech, and many more.

The fair is the biggest exhibition dedicated to cycling enthusiasts in Romania. Eventgoers can find the latest generation bicycles and bikes for beginners, but also all variants and types of bicycles in one place.

(Photo source: Salonul Bicicletei on Facebook)