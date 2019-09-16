Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Mon, 09/16/2019 - 09:54
Sports
PM Justin Trudeau thanks Bianca Andreescu’s Romanian parents for immigrating to Canada
16 September 2019
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Thousands of Canadians and Romanians gathered in Bianca Andreescu’s home town, near Toronto, over the weekend to celebrate her historic performance of winning the U.S. Open tennis championship.

The mayor of Mississauga gave Bianca Andreescu the key to the city and one of the city’s streets will bear the 19-year old champion’s name.

Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau also went to the ceremony to congratulate Bianca Andreescu. He thanked her Romanian parents, Nicu and Maria Andreescu for immigrating to Canada, Digi24.ro reported.

The authorities in Toronto, Canada’s biggest city, also announced that the city would celebrate the “Bianca Andreescu day” on Monday, September 16.

Bianca Andreescu, a Canadian tennis player of Romanian origin, won the U.S. Open trophy on September 7, after a final against Serena Williams. She thus became the first Canadian tennis player to win a grand slam title in the open era.

Bianca Andreescu was born in Canada in 2000 but started playing tennis at age 7 in Pitesti, Romania, after her parents returned to the country. However, a few years later, the Andreescu family moved back to Canada, where Bianca Continued her training. When she was 11 years old, Andreescu joined Tennis Canada's National Training Program in Toronto.

Bianca Andreescu has received financial support from the Canadian Tennis Federation. Tennis Canada announced that it would continue to support her financially, although she won USD 3.85 million for the U.S. Open title.

“We have a deal with her and we respect it. We want her to become number one in the world and win more Grand Slams. She is a good investment,” Tennis Canada president Michael Downey told Forbes, according to Sport.ro.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Justin Trudeau on Twitter)

Read next
Comments
Normal
Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Mon, 09/16/2019 - 09:54
Sports
PM Justin Trudeau thanks Bianca Andreescu’s Romanian parents for immigrating to Canada
16 September 2019
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Thousands of Canadians and Romanians gathered in Bianca Andreescu’s home town, near Toronto, over the weekend to celebrate her historic performance of winning the U.S. Open tennis championship.

The mayor of Mississauga gave Bianca Andreescu the key to the city and one of the city’s streets will bear the 19-year old champion’s name.

Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau also went to the ceremony to congratulate Bianca Andreescu. He thanked her Romanian parents, Nicu and Maria Andreescu for immigrating to Canada, Digi24.ro reported.

The authorities in Toronto, Canada’s biggest city, also announced that the city would celebrate the “Bianca Andreescu day” on Monday, September 16.

Bianca Andreescu, a Canadian tennis player of Romanian origin, won the U.S. Open trophy on September 7, after a final against Serena Williams. She thus became the first Canadian tennis player to win a grand slam title in the open era.

Bianca Andreescu was born in Canada in 2000 but started playing tennis at age 7 in Pitesti, Romania, after her parents returned to the country. However, a few years later, the Andreescu family moved back to Canada, where Bianca Continued her training. When she was 11 years old, Andreescu joined Tennis Canada's National Training Program in Toronto.

Bianca Andreescu has received financial support from the Canadian Tennis Federation. Tennis Canada announced that it would continue to support her financially, although she won USD 3.85 million for the U.S. Open title.

“We have a deal with her and we respect it. We want her to become number one in the world and win more Grand Slams. She is a good investment,” Tennis Canada president Michael Downey told Forbes, according to Sport.ro.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Justin Trudeau on Twitter)

Read next
Comments
Normal

Romania Insider Free Newsletter

Subscribe now

Trending content

16 September 2019
Sports
PM Justin Trudeau thanks Bianca Andreescu’s Romanian parents for immigrating to Canada
13 September 2019
Social
Musical toy makes three Romanian pupils so angry that they vandalize entire school
12 September 2019
Business
Romania faces potential diplomatic conflict with Spain over 21-km highway segment
13 September 2019
Entertainment
Friday 13th: Ten bad luck superstitions in Romania (and a few for good luck)
11 September 2019
Business
UiPath’s Romanian founder featured on the cover of Forbes magazine as “the first bot billionaire”
13 September 2019
Travel
Romania travel: Five back-to-school trip ideas
10 September 2019
Business
Blockchain project designed by Romanian gets USD 14.5 mln financing
09 September 2019
Politics
Romanian opposition parties propose pact for early elections

Get in Touch with Us

Pick your newsletters!

Want to be up to speed with what's happening in Romania? Sign up for the free newsletters of your choice.

Subscribe
Close
40