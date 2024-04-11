Belgian aircraft parts producer Sonaca to build EUR 38 mln factory in Romania

Belgian aerospace group Sonaca announced that it is building a EUR 38 million factory at Moldovenesti, 45km south of Cluj-Napoca in Romania, to produce parts for Airbus 321 after the company won last year “the biggest contract in its history” with the leading European aerospace group.

Sonaca already operates a factory in Moldovenesti that produces parts for Airbus 320 and assembles Sonaca S200, a small two-seater plane. The factory involved investments of around EUR 12 million, out of which EUR 5.4 million was provided by the Romanian government as state aid.

With the new contract signed last year, Sonaca becomes the official supplier of trailing edge flaps for the Airbus A321XLR and extends its existing contracts for supplying leading edges for the A320 and A350 aircraft.

The premises of the factory will be ready by the end of the year, the equipment will be installed in the first half of 2025, and production will begin around mid-2025, according to Profit.ro. The factory is designed to employ 160.

The company will get EUR 2.7 million in state aid for the investment project in Romania.

Sonaca, a group owned by the Belgian state through the Wallonia Regional Investment Company (SRIW), is one of the world leaders in the development and production of structural components for the aerospace industry. The group has subsidiaries in Brazil, Romania, the USA, and Canada, with over 3,600 employees.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Sonaca.com)