Belgian company plans EUR 1.4 bln e-vehicle battery plant in eastern Romania

Belgian company Avesta Battery and Energy Engineering (ABEE) reportedly prepares to invest EUR 1.4 bln in Galati, the eastern part of Romania, to build an e-vehicle battery factory, according to Adevarul daily reporting on more green investments in this part of the country.

Representatives of the Belgian firm announced that they would have a production capacity of 22 GWh per year and would also develop a unit of recycling of electric batteries of 50,000 tonnes per year.

According to local media, the investors will obtain all the technical and administrative approvals by the middle of the year 2024 and will purchase the production lines in 2025.

Subsequently, starting in 2026, the factory is expected to produce electric batteries for the automotive industry.

(Photo source: Dreamstime.com)