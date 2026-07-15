Rare bear-wild boar encounter captured on camera in Romania's Suceava forest

Video

A rare encounter between a brown bear and a wild boar has been captured on camera in a forest in Romania's Suceava county, with footage released by the state forestry authority, Romsilva. The unusual interaction took place near a wildlife feeding station managed by the Putna Forest District.

The video, filmed by forester Constantin Puzdrea, was shared by Romsilva on social media.

“If you picked the bear in a meeting between a bear and a wild boar, these images captured at a feeding station set up by our colleagues from the Putna Forest District might make you rethink your answer," Romsilva said. "The rare and amusing moment once again shows just how unpredictable wildlife can be.”

Romsilva manages 241 hunting grounds across Romania and said it provides supplementary food for wildlife each year, including more than 1,600 tonnes of mixed feed, cereals and seeds, around 1,500 tonnes of hay and alfalfa, over 340 tonnes of root vegetables and other succulent feed, and nearly 300 tonnes of salt.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: screenshot from Regia Nationala a Padurilor - Romsilva video on Facebook)