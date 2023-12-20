Romania's bank BCR lists 10th bond issue at Bucharest Exchange

A new bond issue worth RON 1 billion (EUR 200 million), issued by the Romanian Commercial Bank (BCR), one of the most important financial groups of Romania, started trading on December 19 on the Bucharest Stock Exchange.

BCR29 is the tenth bond issue listed on the stock exchange by the bank, in the last 4 years the amount of all the issues totalling RON 8.8 billion.

The issue consists of non-preferential senior bonds with 6-year maturity. The bonds obtained a long-term rating of BBB+ from Fitch and Baa2 from Moody's.

BCR has issued 2,000 shares of nominal value RON 500,000 at a fixed interest rate of 7.55%.

The bond issue is the tenth listed by BCR with the BVB in the past 4 years. The first bond issue by BCR has matured, with currently 9 corporate and green issues having been traded to date. In 2023, BCR listed, in May, a green eurobond issue BCR27E, thus marking the bank's debut on the international capital markets.

(Photo source: Gabriel Petrescu/Dreamstime.com)