Romania’s BCR bank issues RON 1 bln of 2029 bonds

08 December 2023

Banca Comerciala Romana (BCR), controlled by Austria’s Erste Bank Group, raised RON 1 billion (EUR 200 million) from investors at the Bucharest Stock Exchange with a bond issue due in 2029.

The instruments (BVB: BCR29) are registered in the Bucharest Stock Exchange system, but for the moment, the details of the issue (the coupon) are not available.

The issue was for large institutional investors, according to Ziarul Financiar.

BCR29 is the 10th bond issue listed by BCR at BVB, the cumulative value of the 10 issues being RON 8.5 billion. The first issue has reached maturity.

Currently, a total of eight corporate and green BCR issues are being traded.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Gabriel Petrescu/Dreamstime.com)

