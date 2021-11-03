Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Wed, 11/03/2021 - 08:21
Business

Romanian lender BCR ups net profit by 35% in the first nine months

03 November 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

BCR, the second-biggest lender in Romania, part of Austrian group Erste, increased its net profit by 35% in the first nine months of this year to RON 1.14 bln (EUR 232.5 mln). The improved result was due to higher operating profit and significantly lower risk costs compared to the first nine months of 2020.

The operating result improved by 12.3% to RON 1.58 bln (EUR 321 mln) on the back of higher operating income along with lower operating expenses.

The net impairments from financial instruments amounted to RON 70 mln (EUR 14.3 mln), down from RON 277 mln in the same period of 2020. The stock of net customer loans granted by BCR advanced by 11.1% year-on-year to RON 46.6 bln (EUR 9.4 bln) at the end of September.

In the first nine months, the bank granted new loans in local currency worth RON 7 bln to individual consumers and micro-businesses and approved new corporate loans worth RON 4.7 bln.

“Beyond the numbers and the financial results, in such moments of reflection, we look at the real impact and positive changes our projects are bringing to society. We continue to actively develop the pillar of financial education and have placed practical savings tips for the general public at the heart of our communication this autumn, in order to contribute as directly as possible to increase the financial resilience of Romanians,” said BCR CEO Sergiu Manea.

andrei@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Dreamstime.com)

Read next

Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Mon, 09/27/2021 - 14:43
07 October 2021
RI +
Recommerce CEO: Refurbished phone segment in Romania can grow fast once people become aware of advantages
Normal
Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Wed, 11/03/2021 - 08:21
Business

Romanian lender BCR ups net profit by 35% in the first nine months

03 November 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

BCR, the second-biggest lender in Romania, part of Austrian group Erste, increased its net profit by 35% in the first nine months of this year to RON 1.14 bln (EUR 232.5 mln). The improved result was due to higher operating profit and significantly lower risk costs compared to the first nine months of 2020.

The operating result improved by 12.3% to RON 1.58 bln (EUR 321 mln) on the back of higher operating income along with lower operating expenses.

The net impairments from financial instruments amounted to RON 70 mln (EUR 14.3 mln), down from RON 277 mln in the same period of 2020. The stock of net customer loans granted by BCR advanced by 11.1% year-on-year to RON 46.6 bln (EUR 9.4 bln) at the end of September.

In the first nine months, the bank granted new loans in local currency worth RON 7 bln to individual consumers and micro-businesses and approved new corporate loans worth RON 4.7 bln.

“Beyond the numbers and the financial results, in such moments of reflection, we look at the real impact and positive changes our projects are bringing to society. We continue to actively develop the pillar of financial education and have placed practical savings tips for the general public at the heart of our communication this autumn, in order to contribute as directly as possible to increase the financial resilience of Romanians,” said BCR CEO Sergiu Manea.

andrei@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Dreamstime.com)

Read next

Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Mon, 09/27/2021 - 14:43
07 October 2021
RI +
Recommerce CEO: Refurbished phone segment in Romania can grow fast once people become aware of advantages
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

02 November 2021
Capital markets powered by BSE
Romania’s Romgaz will pay USD 1 bln for ExxonMobil’s stake in Black Sea gas project
02 November 2021
Business
Consumer protection authority slaps heavy sanctions on big food retailers in Bucharest
26 October 2021
Capital markets powered by BSE
Romanian entrepreneur lists his agriculture group to raise money for expansion
17 October 2021
Sports
Russian-Ukrainian Team Spirit wins Dota 2 world championship in Bucharest
14 October 2021
Capital markets powered by BSE
Romanian software company announces biggest IT listing on the Bucharest Stock Exchange
14 October 2021
Social
Journalist investigation reveals corruption within Romanian Orthodox Church
12 October 2021
Community
Expat in Romania - Joseph Long (US): Romania has brought me good food and great people
25 October 2021
RI +
Back home: Two Romanians left France to start a cider business in Transylvania