Capital markets powered by BSE

 

The Capital Markets News section is powered by the Bucharest Stock Exchange 

 

BSE

 

 

Romanian bank BCR lists 2028 bonds with 9.56% coupon

14 October 2022
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

BCR bank group listed at the Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) on October 12 a new issue of corporate bonds (BCR28C), worth RON 334 mln (EUR 66 mln), the third bond listed by BCR at BVB this year and the eighth bond overall.

BCR issued and sold to 10 bondholders a number of 668 corporate bonds with a nominal value of RON 500,000, maturity date on October 6, 2028.

Following the book-building process, the value of the issue was increased from a minimum target of RON 200 mln to RON 334 mln, while the yield is 110bp above the yield of government securities with the same maturity.

The total value of BCR bonds available for trading at BVB is over RON 4 bln.

Speaking of trading, it is actually very scarce, if any, for such corporate bonds with very large face value issued for MREL requirements purposes mostly.

For instance, the bank’s BCR 26 bonds issued in December 2019 with a 5.35% coupon maturing in 2026 were interestingly valued on October 13 - based on the last trading on May 19, 2021 - some 7.9% above par, hence at a yield of 3.29%, at a time when the yields for such maturities should be close to 10% (in line with the coupon of the newly listed bonds).

Most of the bonds issued for MREL purposes with a large face value (RON 500,000 in the case of BCR28C) are never traded therefore, they are valued at face value hence at a yield in line with the coupon attached.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Gabriel Petrescu/Dreamstime.com)

Read next
Normal
Capital markets powered by BSE

 

The Capital Markets News section is powered by the Bucharest Stock Exchange 

 

BSE

 

 

Romanian bank BCR lists 2028 bonds with 9.56% coupon

14 October 2022
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

BCR bank group listed at the Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) on October 12 a new issue of corporate bonds (BCR28C), worth RON 334 mln (EUR 66 mln), the third bond listed by BCR at BVB this year and the eighth bond overall.

BCR issued and sold to 10 bondholders a number of 668 corporate bonds with a nominal value of RON 500,000, maturity date on October 6, 2028.

Following the book-building process, the value of the issue was increased from a minimum target of RON 200 mln to RON 334 mln, while the yield is 110bp above the yield of government securities with the same maturity.

The total value of BCR bonds available for trading at BVB is over RON 4 bln.

Speaking of trading, it is actually very scarce, if any, for such corporate bonds with very large face value issued for MREL requirements purposes mostly.

For instance, the bank’s BCR 26 bonds issued in December 2019 with a 5.35% coupon maturing in 2026 were interestingly valued on October 13 - based on the last trading on May 19, 2021 - some 7.9% above par, hence at a yield of 3.29%, at a time when the yields for such maturities should be close to 10% (in line with the coupon of the newly listed bonds).

Most of the bonds issued for MREL purposes with a large face value (RON 500,000 in the case of BCR28C) are never traded therefore, they are valued at face value hence at a yield in line with the coupon attached.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Gabriel Petrescu/Dreamstime.com)

Read next
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

12 October 2022
Politics
Bill barring convicted felons from public office passed into law in Romania
12 October 2022
Social
Romanian woman testifies in the Council of Europe about the traumas she experienced in a Communist orphanage
06 October 2022
Politics
EP debates usher hopes of Romania being welcomed into Schengen
05 October 2022
Tech
Bucharest listed among the 25 best cities for digital nomads
05 October 2022
Music
Legendary band Depeche Mode will return to Bucharest next summer
28 September 2022
RI +
On the tennis court with Patrick Ciorcilă, the man behind Transylvania Open: "Quick reactions and backup plans are essential in any business"
20 September 2022
Cinema
Romania picks film by Monica Stan & George Chiper-Lillemark as proposal for 2023 Oscars
16 September 2022
Business
Booking Holdings opens its first center of excellence in Romania