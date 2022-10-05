Capital markets powered by BSE

 

The Capital Markets News section is powered by the Bucharest Stock Exchange 

 

BSE

 

 

BCR issues RON 334 mln 6-year bonds at 1.1pp above Govt. rate

05 October 2022
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

On October 4, Banca Comerciala Romana (BCR), part of Erste Bank group and the second largest credit institution in Romania by assets, issued and listed at the Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) a RON 334 mln (EUR 67 mln) bond with a maturity of six years.

The yield at issue accepted by BCR in a private placement to investors was set 110bp above the benchmark - namely, the interest rate for the Romanian state bonds of the same maturity (8.48% at this moment). This resulted in a 9.6% yield at issue.

"BCR has intensively used, in recent years, the capital market for financing, being an essential partner of the Stock Exchange in promoting the resources we have available for companies," said Adrian Tănase, general director of BVB, quoted by Profit.ro.

Among the investors there were Pillar II pension funds. It is most likely MREL financing, Ziarul Financiar daily said, explaining that BCR has RON 20 bln in excess deposits above the loan portfolio - namely RON 70 bln deposits and only RON 50.2 bln loans.

andrei@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Gabriel Petrescu/Dreamstime.com)

Read next
Normal
Capital markets powered by BSE

 

The Capital Markets News section is powered by the Bucharest Stock Exchange 

 

BSE

 

 

BCR issues RON 334 mln 6-year bonds at 1.1pp above Govt. rate

05 October 2022
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

On October 4, Banca Comerciala Romana (BCR), part of Erste Bank group and the second largest credit institution in Romania by assets, issued and listed at the Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) a RON 334 mln (EUR 67 mln) bond with a maturity of six years.

The yield at issue accepted by BCR in a private placement to investors was set 110bp above the benchmark - namely, the interest rate for the Romanian state bonds of the same maturity (8.48% at this moment). This resulted in a 9.6% yield at issue.

"BCR has intensively used, in recent years, the capital market for financing, being an essential partner of the Stock Exchange in promoting the resources we have available for companies," said Adrian Tănase, general director of BVB, quoted by Profit.ro.

Among the investors there were Pillar II pension funds. It is most likely MREL financing, Ziarul Financiar daily said, explaining that BCR has RON 20 bln in excess deposits above the loan portfolio - namely RON 70 bln deposits and only RON 50.2 bln loans.

andrei@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Gabriel Petrescu/Dreamstime.com)

Read next
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

05 October 2022
Tech
Bucharest listed among the 25 best cities for digital nomads
05 October 2022
Music
Legendary band Depeche Mode will return to Bucharest next summer
28 September 2022
RI +
On the tennis court with Patrick Ciorcilă, the man behind Transylvania Open: "Quick reactions and backup plans are essential in any business"
20 September 2022
Cinema
Romania picks film by Monica Stan & George Chiper-Lillemark as proposal for 2023 Oscars
16 September 2022
Business
Booking Holdings opens its first center of excellence in Romania
15 September 2022
Politics
Romanian politicians’ strange crusade against edible insects
09 September 2022
Business
Foreign investors align with Govt. on ten priorities for Romania’s future
09 September 2022
Business
Romania’s low-cost airline Blue Air plans to resume flights next month