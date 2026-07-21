Romania’s battery storage project pipeline exceeds 9 GW

Romania's pipeline of battery energy storage system, or BESS, projects has surpassed 9 GW, with more than 2 GW of capacity expected to become operational by the end of 2026, according to data from the National Energy Regulatory Authority ANRE cited by Cursdeguvernare.ro.

A total of 143 storage projects, representing 9,147 MW of capacity, are currently in advanced stages of development. Of these, 36 projects with a combined capacity of 2,050 MW are scheduled to enter operation this year, based on data reported by electricity network operators as of June 1.

Romania had nearly 600 MW of installed battery storage capacity at the end of 2025, highlighting the rapid pace of investment as developers seek to capitalise on price volatility in the electricity market.

Battery storage projects have become increasingly attractive as solar generation depresses wholesale electricity prices during daylight hours, while limited storage capacity and reliance on imports during evening demand peaks support significantly higher prices later in the day.

According to a study by the European Network of Transmission System Operators for Electricity ENTSO-E, Romania offers one of the highest revenue opportunities for battery storage in Europe. The analysis estimated average daily earnings of EUR 792 per MW of installed BESS capacity, the fourth-highest level on the continent after Hungary (EUR 800), Bulgaria (EUR 798) and Greece (EUR 797). The elevated profitability reflects the relatively weak interconnections between South-Eastern Europe and lower-priced electricity markets in Central Europe.

The rapid expansion of Romania's renewable energy sector is also driving demand for storage capacity.

ANRE data showed that 1,530 renewable energy projects, with a combined approved export capacity of 91,118 MW, are currently undergoing the grid connection process. Between 2026 and 2035, transmission and distribution system operators expect 647 renewable projects with a combined capacity of 30,366 MW to be commissioned.

The planned deployment of large volumes of intermittent wind and solar generation is expected to increase the need for battery storage to balance the electricity system, improve grid stability and reduce reliance on electricity imports during peak consumption periods.

iulian@romania-insider.com