Newsroom
Submitted by Newsroom on Fri, 07/03/2020 - 12:32
Eco
Bat colony discovered in small wooden church in northwestern Romania
03 July 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

A colony of about 200 greater horseshoe bats and Geoffroy's bats, both protected species, was recently discovered in a small wooden church in Zalnoc village in the county of Salaj, in northwestern Romania. The bats were found during the restoration of the church's roof.

Bogdan Ilies, one of those involved in the restoration project, told local Agerpres that, after spotting several bats in the church, the restoration team decided to contact the Bat Research and Conservation Center. Bucs Szilard-Lehel, chairman of the Bat Research and Conservation Center's Board, arrived at the church a few days later to identify the bats. He discovered the colony of about 200 greater horseshoe bats and Geoffroy's bats, both protected species in Romania, and thus the restoration team decided to postpone the project.

"After discussions, we decided to postpone the treatment of the roof shingles until September, because the bats take shelter in caves when the weather cools, and they will leave the church," Bogdan Ilies explained. 

According to the Bat Research and Conservation Center, bats in Romania form one of the most important populations in Europe, both due to the large number of species in the country and the size of the colonies, Agerpres reported. Thirty-two species of bats have been identified in Romania so far.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Facebook/Lilieci.ro)

Read next
Normal
Newsroom
Submitted by Newsroom on Fri, 07/03/2020 - 12:32
Eco
Bat colony discovered in small wooden church in northwestern Romania
03 July 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

A colony of about 200 greater horseshoe bats and Geoffroy's bats, both protected species, was recently discovered in a small wooden church in Zalnoc village in the county of Salaj, in northwestern Romania. The bats were found during the restoration of the church's roof.

Bogdan Ilies, one of those involved in the restoration project, told local Agerpres that, after spotting several bats in the church, the restoration team decided to contact the Bat Research and Conservation Center. Bucs Szilard-Lehel, chairman of the Bat Research and Conservation Center's Board, arrived at the church a few days later to identify the bats. He discovered the colony of about 200 greater horseshoe bats and Geoffroy's bats, both protected species in Romania, and thus the restoration team decided to postpone the project.

"After discussions, we decided to postpone the treatment of the roof shingles until September, because the bats take shelter in caves when the weather cools, and they will leave the church," Bogdan Ilies explained. 

According to the Bat Research and Conservation Center, bats in Romania form one of the most important populations in Europe, both due to the large number of species in the country and the size of the colonies, Agerpres reported. Thirty-two species of bats have been identified in Romania so far.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Facebook/Lilieci.ro)

Read next
Normal
 

Romania Insider Free Newsletter

Take your pick

Trending content

01 July 2020
Business
Romanian Government’s plan for economic recovery includes EUR 5 bln grants for companies
30 June 2020
Social
Leslie Hawke leaves helm of NGO for children she co-founded in Romania 16 years ago
25 June 2020
Social
Romanian prosecutors find “biggest forger of plastic banknotes in the world”
24 June 2020
Business
Largest pension fund in Romania, with 2 million contributors, invested in Wirecard, the company at the center of the biggest fraud scandal in Germany
24 June 2020
Travel
Outdoor entertainment options to try in Bucharest this summer
17 June 2020
Social
Google fined in Romania for "attack" on People's Cathedral
17 June 2020
Business
Report: One building permit for each 7 km of motorway built in Romania
17 June 2020
Business
Large retailers no longer required to promote Made in Romania food products