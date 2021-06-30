Romanian banks extend 32% more loans in Jan-Apr

The volume of new loans granted by the Romanian banks in January-April increased to RON 34 bln (EUR 6.8 bln), 32% more compared to the same period in 2020, according to data from the Romanian Association of Banks quoted by Ziarul Financiar daily.

Lending was driven primarily by the corporate loans taken by companies, which hold a 56% share in the volume of new loans granted by banks for the period.

The population contracted loans worth RON 15 bln and companies loans worth almost RON 19 bln between January and April 2021. Thus, the volume of new loans granted in four months represents over 11% of the non-government credit portfolio.

The balance of non-government credit is calculated as the difference between the total loans granted to the population and companies and the partial and total repayments, and the sales of loans.

The trend of credit growth continued in May, when the stock of non-government credit rose by 10.1% y/y to RON 296 bln, marking the fastest growth rate of lending since the beginning of the pandemic.

andrei@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Shutterstock)