Romanian lender Banca Transilvania partners with local fintech to offer mobile self-banking

Banca Transilvania, the largest Romanian bank, and CallVU, a company offering omni-channel innovative solutions, have started a partnership through which BT will offer to its customers a new digital experience, through mobile phone self-banking.

Based on this collaboration, Banca Transilvania launched BT Visual Help, an option through which individual customers can solve easily, 24/7 and free of charge, by phone, a number of requests. Through BT Visual Help, clients can temporarily or permanently block their card, request the re-issuance of a card after its’ permanent blocking, and modify the card transaction limits.

The launch takes place after a testing period, during which the facility has already been successful: more than 10,000 actions performed by the bank's customers, via BT Visual Help, within two months.

“Our business needs are mainly related to increasing the use of digital services and delivering positive experiences to our customers. CallVU suited our needs extremely well and came with what we wanted, a digitalization solution for customer interaction with the BT call center, which helps us take another step forward in our strategy of focusing on technology and building the digital branding of the bank,” said Gabriela Nistor, Deputy Chief Executive Officer, Retail Banking, Banca Transilvania.

CallVU offers a multichannel platform where customers who call the call center are guided to the digital self-service area for some phone-specific actions.

(Photo source: Banca Transilvania)