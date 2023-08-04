Bucharest events: Balkanik Festival holds tenth edition in September

Balkanik Festival - Home of World Music, the event known for its inclusive spirit, will hold its tenth edition between September 8th and September 10th at Grădina Uranus and Uranus St. in Bucharest.

This year’s edition will feature a new element, namely the Balkanik Street Fair. It will be held on Uranus St., which will be closed to car traffic but open to a trip through regional traditions and cultures with the help of an artisans’ fair, jam sessions, and various other workshops and activities.

Grădina Uranus (Uranus Garden), which hosts the water tower designed by engineer Anghel Saligny, is one of the few surviving venues of Bucharest’s historical neighborhood Uranus. The neighborhood was demolished in the 1980s to make way for the grandiose project of the People’s Palace.

The garden, which has hosted so far seven editions of the festival, will be home to the main stage, as well as various exhibitions and installations, demonstrations of disappearing crafts, and relaxation areas.

Balkanik Festival’s lineup will feature a mix of well-known and emerging artists of reinterpreted traditional music and fusion rhythms, in keeping with its mission to unite West and East in Bucharest.

The first 500 super early bird passes are on sale on the festival’s website for RON 70 (EUR 14). The next 500 passes will go on sale for RON 90 (EUR 18). After the first 1,000 passes sell out, the price of one pass will be RON 120 (EUR 24).

The program is updated here.

(Illustration: the event organizers)

