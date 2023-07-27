Events

Jazz & Blues Festival to bring over 100 artists from 9 countries to Brașov next month

27 July 2023

Brașov Jazz & Blues Festival holds its 11th edition next month, with more than 100 artists from nine countries scheduled to perform on five stages. This year's edition takes place from August 10 to 15 in several locations in Brașov and two nearby communes.

The lineup includes Tommy Castro & The Painkillers (the US), Sharrie Williams (the US), Antonio Lizana (Spain), Rita Marcotulli (Italy), Johnny Rawls (the US), The BluesBones (Belgium), Lucy Woodward (the US), Alabama Mike (the US), and Romanian artists such as Nicu Patoi, Florin Giuglea, JazzyBIT, and Berti Barbera.

The festival's five stages will be located in Sf. Ioan Square, Brassai Square, Nicolae Titulescu Central Park (two stages), and Juno Wine Garden. Jam session nights will be held at Deane's Irish Pub & Grill, and gospel concerts at the Fortified Churches in Prejmer and Bod.

Tickets and passes for the concerts in Sf. Ioan Square, scheduled for August 10-13, can be purchased online at Biletebrasov.ro. Entrance to the shows in Brassai Square is free, the organizers said.

Further details can be found here.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: the organizers)

