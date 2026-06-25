Eastern Romania: “Băile Oglinzi” resort in Târgu-Neamţ to be revamped with EU funds

The “Băile Oglinzi” resort, close to the town of Târgu-Neamţ, eastern Romania, is set to be revitalized through a project with European funds worth almost RON 47 million (EUR 9 million), as announced by the president of the Neamţ County Council, Daniel Vasilică Harpa.

The project was submitted for funding when Daniel Vasilică Harpa was the mayor of the town of Târgu-Neamţ, and was continued by the current mayor, Vasile Apopei. The former noted that the resort has potential and deserves to become once again a landmark for health, relaxation, and tourism throughout the entire region.

“Through this investment, modern spaces for recreation and relaxation will be created, green areas will be revitalized, and pedestrian walkways, running and cycling tracks, urban furniture, and digital solutions for visitors will be arranged,” stated the president of the Neamţ County Council, cited by Agerpres.

The buildings of the resort are currently deteriorated, and the springs are unused. Local officials hope that the investment will bring jobs and economic development to the region.

The revitalization project is titled “Increasing the attractiveness of Târgu-Neamț city and developing local tourism through the modernization of the Băile Oglinzi Resort – Phase I: Construction of leisure infrastructure and revitalization of green spaces”.

The investment provides for the construction of a new building intended for leisure and relaxation activities. It will include an indoor swimming pool, jacuzzi, saunas, massage rooms, sensory showers, and fitness areas.

At the same time, an area of over 24,000 square meters will be regenerated, of which approximately 16,500 square meters will consist of newly created green spaces. The project also includes the arrangement of pedestrian walkways, running and cycling tracks, the installation of urban furniture, and the introduction of digital solutions for visitors.

“About 170 years ago, analyses carried out on the waters here showed that their therapeutic properties were at the level of those of the most renowned European resorts. At the beginning of the last century, people from across the country came to Oglinzi for treatment and rest,” stated the mayor of the town of Târgu-Neamţ.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Daniel Vasilică Harpa on Facebook)