Baccalaureate exam in Romania: Education minister announces highest success rate in ten years

27 June 2022
Education minister Sorin Cimpeanu announced on Monday morning, June 27, that 73.3% of Romanian students passed the Baccalaureate exam this year, the highest rate in the last ten years. The figure will most likely change after the candidates' appeals, with the final results being expected on July 1.

According to minister Cimpeanu, quoted by Digi24, about 89,000 high school graduates passed the 2022 Baccalaureate, up from 86,000 last year. A total of 121,470 students sat the exam this year.

162 candidates obtained the maximum score of 10, most of them from Bucharest (30) and Prahova county (15). On the opposite end, no students in the counties of Alba, Brasov, Arges, Timis, Ilfov, Calarasi, Giurgiu, and Tulcea obtained the maximum passing grade.

The highest promotion rates were registered in Cluj (85.1%), Iasi (81.7%), Galati (81.6%), and Braila (81.3%), while the lowest success rates were reported in the counties of Ilfov (47%), Giurgiu (55%), and Calarasi (53%). Bucharest had a promotion rate of 77.4%, above average but not at the top.

The National Evaluation, the exam at the end of the secondary school cycle, also ended with a high success rate this year: 82.3%. Last year, 76.8% achieved results higher than 5, or a little over 94,000 pupils.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/Octav Ganea)

1

