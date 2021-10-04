Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Mon, 10/04/2021 - 08:33
Business

Romanian fertilizers producer Azomures operates at half its capacity amid high gas price

04 October 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The only producer of chemical fertilizers in Romania and the largest consumer of natural gas, Azomureș, currently operates at 50% of its capacity amid costly and scarce gas supplies, company's officials told Profit.ro.

The shortage of gas globally, but also locally, is also felt on the Romanian Commodity Exchange (RCE), where the price of gas contracts with delivery in November and the first semester of next year soared to RON 400 (EUR 80) per MWh, a record level for the domestic market. In European markets, the price of gas reached about EUR 80 per MWh, after last year it had reached lows of EUR 8-9 per MWh.

At the European level, companies producing chemical fertilizers from countries such as Germany, Norway, France, Belgium, Italy, Croatia, Lithuania have decided to reduce production by up to 50% due to the high price of gas.

Recently, the Austrian chemical producer Borealis AG, a division of the OMV Group, the main shareholder of OMV Petrom, announced that it is reducing its ammonium production and will analyze the situation for the future "regarding its plants in Austria, France and the Netherlands.

andrei@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Facebook/Azomures)

Read next

Profile picture for user sfodor
Simona Fodor
Senior Editor

Simona joined the Romania Insider team in 2015, first working on our travel guide in English and, later, writing features and interviews for Romania-insider.com. She holds a BA in Romanian and English and an MA in American Studies from the University of Bucharest and started her journalism career in 2003.  Simona divides her time between her hometown Ploiești and Bucharest. While in Ploiești, she enjoys spending time with her family and taking long walks with the family dog. Going through an ever-expanding reading list and traveling, now replaced by travel literature and documentaries, are some of her favorite activities. You can get in touch with her for stories about arts, culture, and travel: simona@romania-insider.com 

 

sfodor
Submitted by sfodor on Wed, 07/21/2021 - 08:16
28 July 2021
RI +
R-Create: Romanian-born startup aims to conquer Europe with returnable packaging solution
Normal
Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Mon, 10/04/2021 - 08:33
Business

Romanian fertilizers producer Azomures operates at half its capacity amid high gas price

04 October 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The only producer of chemical fertilizers in Romania and the largest consumer of natural gas, Azomureș, currently operates at 50% of its capacity amid costly and scarce gas supplies, company's officials told Profit.ro.

The shortage of gas globally, but also locally, is also felt on the Romanian Commodity Exchange (RCE), where the price of gas contracts with delivery in November and the first semester of next year soared to RON 400 (EUR 80) per MWh, a record level for the domestic market. In European markets, the price of gas reached about EUR 80 per MWh, after last year it had reached lows of EUR 8-9 per MWh.

At the European level, companies producing chemical fertilizers from countries such as Germany, Norway, France, Belgium, Italy, Croatia, Lithuania have decided to reduce production by up to 50% due to the high price of gas.

Recently, the Austrian chemical producer Borealis AG, a division of the OMV Group, the main shareholder of OMV Petrom, announced that it is reducing its ammonium production and will analyze the situation for the future "regarding its plants in Austria, France and the Netherlands.

andrei@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Facebook/Azomures)

Read next

Profile picture for user sfodor
Simona Fodor
Senior Editor

Simona joined the Romania Insider team in 2015, first working on our travel guide in English and, later, writing features and interviews for Romania-insider.com. She holds a BA in Romanian and English and an MA in American Studies from the University of Bucharest and started her journalism career in 2003.  Simona divides her time between her hometown Ploiești and Bucharest. While in Ploiești, she enjoys spending time with her family and taking long walks with the family dog. Going through an ever-expanding reading list and traveling, now replaced by travel literature and documentaries, are some of her favorite activities. You can get in touch with her for stories about arts, culture, and travel: simona@romania-insider.com 

 

sfodor
Submitted by sfodor on Wed, 07/21/2021 - 08:16
28 July 2021
RI +
R-Create: Romanian-born startup aims to conquer Europe with returnable packaging solution
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks