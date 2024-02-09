AVIS and Confident Communications accelerate towards dream destinations

News from Companies

Confident Communications, an agency specialized in marketing communications, has been selected by Avis in Romania, to provide 360 communication services - PR, digital, social media, BTL and ATL. The Avis brand is one of the best known car rental brands in the world. This partnership aims to strengthen brand awareness and promote the benefits offered by Avis to its B2B and B2C clients in Romania and in the 180+ other countries where the company is present.

"We are glad that Avis Romania has chosen CONFIDENT riders as long-distance partners, and we are convinced that this collaboration will be a consistent one. Both for us, and also for Avis and its customers, the journey and the destination are equally important", says Mara Gojgar, founder of Confident Communications.

"2024 marks an important milestone for Avis in Romania. It is the 30th year that the company has been active in the local market. We have big plans, and it is in our spirit to do things better today than we did yesterday. We are happy to have found a new partner for the road in the CONFIDENT team. The creative approach, the proposed strategy, and the knowledge of the industry in which we operate convinced us and we are confident that we will take our communication with our customers in Romania to a new level", says Andreea Somnea, Commercial Director Avis Romania.

The Avis network covers 7 cities in Romania, with rental offices in centers and airports from Bucharest, Otopeni, Cluj-Napoca, Constanta, Brasov, Craiova and Timisoara. Through Avis Romania you can also rent a car in more than 5,500 locations worldwide, with assistance in Romanian. In addition, both short and long-term car rentals are available through simple contracts with no hidden costs.

About Avis

Avis Car Rental operates one of the world's best-known car rental brands with approximately 5,500 locations in more than 180 countries. Avis has a long history of innovation in the car rental industry and is one of the world's top brands for customer loyalty. Avis is owned by Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR), which operates and licenses the brand throughout the world.

About Avis România

Avis Romania started its activity in 1994. With over 30 years of experience in the car rental market, the company has continuously invested in people, in its network and technology. The main goal of Avis Romania is to offer high-quality and personalized car rental services according to the needs of its customers so that they benefit from a pleasant and safe trip in Romania and abroad. Avis Romania covers 7 cities in the country, with rental offices in the centers and airports of Bucharest, Otopeni, Cluj Napoca, Constanța, Craiova, Brașov and Timișoara. www.avis.ro

The CONFIDENT Group, present in Bucharest and Barcelona, is a marketing communications cluster of companies with expertise in CEE (Romania, Poland, Hungary, Czech Republic, Slovakia) and Spain.

CONFIDENT's focus is on accommodating international clients in the Romanian market and helping CEE companies enter the Western market.

CONFIDENT Group's international expansion has been driven by the global ambitions of the clients we advise, but also by our entrepreneurial DNA.

Today, The CONFIDENT Group consists of two CONFIDENT companies - Marketing communications and VENUS FIVE photo and video production services.

The CONFIDENT Group has developed expertise in key consumer and B2B industries - tech, real estate, retail & FMCG, automotive & mobility, pharma & medcomms.

CONFIDENT has won several awards for Tech PR and Brand PR campaigns in the PR Award competition and in 2020, the agency was awarded Consultancy of the Year.

In 12 years of presence on the Romanian market, the agency has managed over 50 clients and campaigns. CONFIDENT's portfolio includes brands such as AVIS, BLIK, Bucharest Mall Vitan & Plaza Romania (Anchor Grup), CBRE, DSV, Euplatesc.ro, Liberty Galați, Mitsubishi, Mobexpert, Regus, Roche Diagnostics, Signal Iduna, Spaces, Thoughtworks, VTEX, XIAOMI.

*This is a Press release.