Average net wage in Romania rises by 12.5% YoY as of May

The average net wage in Romania was RON 3,928 (EUR 800) in May, 12.5% more compared to May 2021, the statistics office INS announced. This means that, despite the double-digit growth rate, the net wage contracted by 2% YoY in real terms - as the consumer prices have increased by 14.5% over the 12-month period.

The highest average net salaries were in the sectors of information technology - IT (RON 9,178), oil and natural gas extraction (RON 8,348) and communications (RON 7,837).

The lowest wages were in HoReCa (RON 2,120), shoe factories (RON 2,166) and furniture production (RON 2,552), INS announced.

The wages rose at high real annual rates in the sectors of tobacco processing (by almost 35% YoY in real terms), air transport (+27% YoY), publishing activities (over 19% YoY) and chemical industry (+10% YoY). The earnings in the financial and education sector (+4.7% YoY) also rose in real terms.

The lowest real growth rate was in hotels and restaurants (+ 0.1%).

andrei@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Shutterstock)