Average retail investor in Hidroelectrica IPO placed EUR 7,000

The Capital Markets News section is powered by the Bucharest Stock Exchange

An individual investor contributed an average of RON 35,000 (EUR 7,000) in the share listing offer through which Fondul Proprietatea (BVB: FP) sold its 20% stake in the electricity producer Hidroelectrica (BVB: H2O), according to the calculation of Ziarul Financiar.

But the average reflects both orders with a minimum threshold of 50 shares worth RON 5,200 and huge orders of several hundred thousand shares.

An investor could place multiple subscription orders, and each order was processed as a separate trade.

On July 6, the Bucharest Stock Exchange processed in its system transactions with Hidroelectrica shares worth RON 1.8 bln related to the small investor's tranche in the form of 51,865 transactions – which means that they are already registered in investors' accounts.

