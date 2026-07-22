Romania’s Autonom prepares EUR 30 mln bond listing on Bucharest Stock Exchange

Romanian operational leasing and car rental company Autonom Services is preparing to list a EUR 30 million bond issue on the Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) after completing a private placement at the beginning of July, according to the prospectus approved by the Financial Supervisory Authority (ASF).

The bond issue was subscribed by several investors, including the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD), continuing a financing strategy that has become recurrent for the Piatra Neamț-based company, Ziarul Financiar reported. The listing will mark Autonom's third bond issue on the Bucharest Stock Exchange.

Autonom, Romania's largest operational leasing and car rental company, is controlled by entrepreneurs Dan and Marius Ștefan.

According to the approved prospectus, the company expects to raise net proceeds of up to EUR 30 million, which will be used for general corporate financing purposes.

The transaction follows Autonom's previous bond issuances on the local capital market as the company continues to diversify its funding sources through debt capital markets alongside bank financing.

Founded in Piatra Neamț, Autonom has expanded into one of Romania's leading mobility services providers, with operations spanning operational leasing, car rental and fleet management. The company has been an active issuer on the Romanian capital market, with the EBRD participating in several of its financing rounds.

iulian@romania-insider.com