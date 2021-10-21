Austria sends Romania medicines to treat Covid-19 patients

Austria has sent Romania several types of medicines to treat Covid-19 patients, the General Inspectorate for Emergency Situations (IGSU) announced. The medicines, from the country's stock, were delivered via the EU Civil Protection Mechanism.

Austria provided the transport of the drugs, which reached Romania on the evening of October 20.

They were received by the General Inspectorate for Emergency Situations and will be distributed to hospitals in Bucharest and the country.

Romania has requested assistance via the EU Civil Protection Mechanism as it faces a surge in Covid-19 cases against low vaccination uptake.

Last week, 15 ventilators and eight oxygen concentrators offered by Denmark via the EU Civil Protection Mechanism arrived in the country.

The country also received 200 oxygen concentrators from the rescEU strategic medical stockpile hosted by the Netherlands, 50 oxygen concentrators from Poland, and 5,200 vials of monoclonal antibodies from Italy.

At the same time, Moldova sent a team of doctors and nurses to work at the hospital in Lețcani, in northeastern Romania's Iași county, where Covid-19 patients are treated.

(Photo: Departamentul pentru Situatii de Urgenta Facebook Page)

simona@romania-insider.com