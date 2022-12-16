Politics

Austria's chancellor says 20,000 migrants passed through Romania

16 December 2022
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Some 20,000 migrants who arrived illegally in Austria passed through Romania, and the Romanian Police know about this because they registered them, the Chancellor of Austria, Karl Nehammer, claimed on December 15 before the meeting of the European Council in Brussels, Cursdeguvernare.ro reported. However, the Romanian Police have never confirmed such figures.

The Romanian Police may, admittedly, not be the ultimate proof that facts didn't exist. Geography is, though. Since 1918, Romania has had no border with Austria (Austria-Hungary, at that time), and most likely, Nehammer was referring, this time, to more recent periods.

Hungary, a full-fledged Schengen country with migrant-proof Schengen borders and Schengen-standard Police, should have seen at least part of the 20,000. But Hungary (much like the Romanian Police) never mentioned the flow of migrants coming from Romania; it built a fence towards Serbia and Croatia, though.

Interestingly, Nehammer hasn't said whether some of the 75,000 migrants in Vienna crossed Serbia or Croatia but mentioned the idea of a fence.

In any case, Austria's officials remain open to helping Romania with the migration problem it is not even aware of (hence posing a much higher threat).

"Austria's position is to support Bulgaria and Romania. It's not about one country against another country. But you must know that in Austria, we have more than 75,000 migrants. And we know from Austrian police investigations that 20,000 illegal migrants passed through Romania. And we have to find a solution," Chancellor Karl Nehammer said.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source:  | Dreamstime.com)

Read next
Normal
Politics

Austria's chancellor says 20,000 migrants passed through Romania

16 December 2022
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Some 20,000 migrants who arrived illegally in Austria passed through Romania, and the Romanian Police know about this because they registered them, the Chancellor of Austria, Karl Nehammer, claimed on December 15 before the meeting of the European Council in Brussels, Cursdeguvernare.ro reported. However, the Romanian Police have never confirmed such figures.

The Romanian Police may, admittedly, not be the ultimate proof that facts didn't exist. Geography is, though. Since 1918, Romania has had no border with Austria (Austria-Hungary, at that time), and most likely, Nehammer was referring, this time, to more recent periods.

Hungary, a full-fledged Schengen country with migrant-proof Schengen borders and Schengen-standard Police, should have seen at least part of the 20,000. But Hungary (much like the Romanian Police) never mentioned the flow of migrants coming from Romania; it built a fence towards Serbia and Croatia, though.

Interestingly, Nehammer hasn't said whether some of the 75,000 migrants in Vienna crossed Serbia or Croatia but mentioned the idea of a fence.

In any case, Austria's officials remain open to helping Romania with the migration problem it is not even aware of (hence posing a much higher threat).

"Austria's position is to support Bulgaria and Romania. It's not about one country against another country. But you must know that in Austria, we have more than 75,000 migrants. And we know from Austrian police investigations that 20,000 illegal migrants passed through Romania. And we have to find a solution," Chancellor Karl Nehammer said.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source:  | Dreamstime.com)

Read next
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

16 December 2022
Music
Robbie Williams and Sam Smith to headline Summer in the City festival in Bucharest
16 December 2022
CSR
NGO completes construction of donation-funded children's hospital in Bucharest
13 December 2022
Culture
Timişoara reveals program for the European Capital of Culture year
09 December 2022
Politics
Romanian political leaders respond to Austria’s ‘unfair’ decision to block Romania’s Schengen accession
08 December 2022
Politics
Schengen: Romania denied January 2023 entry after Justice and Home Affairs Council vote
08 December 2022
Social
Ukraine, Russia, the census: Google reveals top searches in Romania in 2022
02 December 2022
Leisure
Romania has 189km of ski slopes, as much as one resort in France or Switzerland
02 December 2022
Culture
Traditional Romanian blouse included in UNESCO patrimony