Romanian radical party AUR announces street protests on February 27

George Simion, co-president of Romanian radical party AUR, announced that the party will hold a "mega protest" against President Klaus Iohannis and the Government on February 27, "similar to those in Canada, with trucks, tractors and cars."

Simion and his party are trying to capitalize on Romanians' dissatisfaction with the rising energy prices - and all other problems such as the rise of mandatory car insurance fees.

"We have many members and friends who are truck drivers and who are very dissatisfied," Simion told Antena 3, Hotnews.ro reported.

Augustin Hagiu, president of the Federation of Romanian Transport Operators (FORT), confirmed on the same television station that he has information that a trucking protest is being prepared and that he will support this protest, including on the part of the organization. He listed the three main grievances of the carriers: the Mobility package that makes all Romanian trucks return empty in the country once every eight weeks, the increase in RCA prices and the lack of skilled labour.

Simion also urged farmers "to take to the streets with sheep, cows ... because they have problems too."

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/George Calin)