Radical Romanian party to run in Moldova's July 11 elections as well

The Alliance for the Union of Romanians (AUR), the third-largest Romanian party by the number of MPs, announced on May 28 that it filed a list of candidates for the parliamentary elections in the Republic of Moldova.

AUR is a party set up in Moldova and initially advocating the unification of the former Soviet republic with Romania. In Romania, the party run on nationalist, anti-liberal rhetoric.

The first places on the electoral list in Moldova are held by Victoria Grosu Vremeş - coordinator of the AUR Italia branch, Vlad Biletchi - president of AUR Republic of Moldova and Valeriu Munteanu - leader of Bessarabia association. According to a press release quoted by Agerpres, the list also includes the president of the (Moldovan) Liberal Party, Dorin Chirtoaca, former mayor of Chisinau, and Tatiana Poting, leader of the (Romanian) People's Party.

"AUR submitted today to the Central Electoral Commission in Chisinau the documents necessary to register as an electoral candidate in the snap parliamentary elections of July 11. The list of candidates includes representative leaders from both the AUR and the political parties that responded to the call for unity launched by the party on both banks of the Prut - Save the Bessarabia Union, the Liberal Party and the Romanian People's Party," according to the statement.

According to the same source, the Romanian AUR MPs, originally from the Republic of Moldova, were also present at the submission of the lists of candidates.

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/George Calin)