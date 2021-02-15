Auchan launches used clothing business line in Romania

One year after testing this concept in France, French hypermarket and supermarket retailer Auchan will start selling used clothes along with its new collections in its Romanian stores.

The French retailer will put on the shelves of its stores in Romania, in addition to the recently launched clothing collections, used clothes - yet in perfect condition, through a partnership with the local chain of LaMajole second-hand fashion stores.

Specifically, LaMajole has an area of ​​60 sqm within Auchan hypermarkets, offering customers a wide range of clothing for women, men, and children.

The price of clothing items will be RON 12-350 (EUR 2.5-70).

"The textile industry is responsible for 10% of greenhouse gas pollution, and only 1% of textiles globally are recycled. This project is based on the three principles of the circular economy - the reduction, reuse, and recycling of clothing, representing an important step in continuing our actions to reduce the footprint on the environment by extending the period of use of products. Through the 'A New Life' program, we support responsible clothing consumption and encourage customers to contribute to a more sustainable future by purchasing clothes that have already been worn," said Corina Dospinoiu, Head of CSR Auchan Retail Romania.

