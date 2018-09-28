Attempted robbery at bank in Bucharest

An armed man tried, and failed, to rob a bank unit in Bucharest’s District 2 on Friday morning, September 28, local Digi24 reported.

The man, who was wearing a mask, threatened the cashier with a knife, asking her to give him the money. According to the early results of the investigation, one of the bank employees pushed the man, making him to drop the knife and flee the bank.

According to the Police, nobody was injured during this incident. The investigators are now trying to find and arrest the man who tried to rob the bank unit.

Irina Marica, [email protected]