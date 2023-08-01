Romania’s ASTRA Rock Festival offering free camping to festivalgoers

Attendees of ASTRA Rock Festival (August 11-13) have the opportunity to be the first tourists to benefit from free camping with tents in the open-air village museum of Dumbrava Sibiului forest.

According to the organizers, camping inside the museum is not possible for the rest of the year. This year, for the first time, the festival offers free camping to ticket for pass holders in a permanently guarded area equipped with eco-toilets, running water, and hot showers, the organizers explained in a press release cited by G4Media.

The schedule for the three days of ASTRA Rock Festival 2023 is as follows:

Friday, August 11: Ugly Kid Joe, Nişte Băieţi, Fără Zahăr, Alpha Q, Rana

Saturday, August 12: Viţa de Vie, Byron, om la lună, Ţapinarii, Nuanţe

Sunday, August 13: Therapy?, The Hellfreaks, Gunshee, Doomsday Astronaut, The Groovy Bastards.

The concerts will take place alternately on the two stages of the festival, one located on the lake and the other in Târgul de Ţară. The schedule for each stage will be announced shortly.

In addition to live music performances, the festival offers DJ sets and significant related events, such as interactive workshops, poetry recitals, and gastronomic surprises.

One of the bands set to perform in the festival, The Hellfreaks, is currently the star of the Hungarian music scene and has toured extensively throughout Europe and even across the Atlantic, going on a successful tour in the USA. Formed in 2009, the band made a strong impact with their first album featuring the hit "Boogieman," a daring psychobilly-punk style song that garnered millions of views on YouTube. The band comes to ASTRA Rock after releasing their fifth studio album, "Pitch Black Sunset," three months ago, carrying the torch for a new generation of metal and punk rock fans.

Romanian band Byron, well known in the country, plays rock with diverse influences and was formed in 2006. Since then, they have released seven studio albums and three live DVDs, becoming one of the most appreciated Romanian bands of the last period. The band is accustomed to performing on large festival stages in front of thousands of spectators, as well as performing wireless, unamplified, for a handful of people.

The Groovy Bastards come from Bucharest and play fusion, harmoniously combining elements from funk, rock, jazz, blues, R&B, and hip-hop. Their signature lies in their unique live performances, the colorful personalities of the band members, their fresh style translated into original tracks, as well as the reinterpretation of well-known songs.

Passes for the three-day festival cost RON 250 (EUR 50), while one-day tickets can be purchased for RON 100 (EUR 20) and are available on iabilet.ro. ASTRA Museum subscribers have access to a limited number of discounted passes purchased from the institution's headquarters. Children under 12 years old have free access to the festival when accompanied by an adult ticket or pass holder. Festival passes and tickets also grant access to the museum and the various related activities organized by it during the weekend of August 11-13, on the occasion of the celebration of Saint Mary.

ASTRA Rock Festival is organized by the Rock Culture Association and the ASTRA Museum, with the support of the Sibiu County Council and the Ministry of Culture.

(Photo source: Astra Rock Festival on Facebook)